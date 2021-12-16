Harvard (HBIO) falls 0.43% on Strong Volume December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares fell 0.43%, or $0.03 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.94. After opening the day at $7.00, shares of Harvard fluctuated between $7.20 and $6.85. 447,473 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 128,499. Wednesday's activity brought Harvard’s market cap to $283,224,974.

Harvard is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts..

About Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, the company sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

