Hartford Funds Exchange-Traded - Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) falls 0.52% for September 23

Today, Hartford Funds Exchange-Traded Trust - Hartford Core Bond ETF Inc’s (CBOE: HCRB) stock fell $0.2151, accounting for a 0.52% decrease. Hartford Funds Exchange-Traded - Hartford Core Bond ETF opened at $41.51 before trading between $41.51 and $41.30 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Hartford Funds Exchange-Traded - Hartford Core Bond ETF’s market cap fall to $264,294,400 on 950 shares -below their 30-day average of 985.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

