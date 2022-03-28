Harsco (HSC) Drops 3.50% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Harsco Corp. (NYSE: HSC) is trading 3.50% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:01:37 est, was $11.89. Harsco has fallen $0.43 in trading today.

262,848 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Harsco has a YTD change of 26.57%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Harsco visit the company profile.

About Harsco Corp.

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

To get more information on Harsco Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Harsco Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles