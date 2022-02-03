Harrow Health (HROW) falls 2.60% for February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HROW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Harrow Health Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HROW) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 2.60% decrease. Harrow Health opened at $7.53 before trading between $7.69 and $7.33 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Harrow Health’s market cap fall to $201,704,220 on 41,761 shares -below their 30-day average of 85,246.

About Harrow Health Inc

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation's leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. The Company also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt. Supported by dedicated employees, Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

