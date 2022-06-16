Harmony (HRMY) Drops 7.32% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HRMY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) is trading 7.32% down.

The latest price, as of 12:05:50 est, was $41.68. Harmony dropped $3.265 in trading today.

122,986 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Harmony has moved YTD 4.62%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Harmony visit the company profile.

About Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

To get more information on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles