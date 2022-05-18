Harmonic, (HLIT) Falls 3.33% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLIT - Market Data & News Trade

Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares moved 3.33%, or $0.31 per share, as on 11:58:45 est today. Since opening at $9.09, 191,237 shares of Harmonic, have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $9.49 and $8.99.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 20.92%.

Harmonic, is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

About Harmonic, Inc.

Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.

