Harmonic, (HLIT) falls 0.41% to Close at $9.73 on August 24

Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares fell 0.41%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.73. After opening the day at $9.75, shares of Harmonic, fluctuated between $9.78 and $9.64. 449,684 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,042,198. Tuesday's activity brought Harmonic,’s market cap to $990,569,412.

Harmonic, is headquartered in San Jose, California..

Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

