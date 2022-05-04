HarborOne (HONE) Up 2.92% for May 4

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) shares gained 2.92% today on 168,944 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 148,724 shares traded.

After closing today at $14.11 the company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

HarborOne is down 6.82% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on HarborOne visit the company profile.

About HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through 'HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to its Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida and is licensed to lend in four additional states.

To get more information on HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: HarborOne Bancorp Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins