Happiness (HAPP) falls 4.00% for December 23

Happiness Development Group Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: HAPP), a Nanping, Fujian, company, fell to close at $0.54 Thursday after losing $0.0223 (4.00%) on volume of 167,937 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.56 to a low of $0.53 while Happiness’s market cap now stands at $0.

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company's goal is to provide high-quality products to its consumers. Over the past 17 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 PRC National Medical Products Administration registered 'Blue-Cap' SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. Recently the Company started e-commerce business under the brands 'Happy Buy' and 'Happy Auto'.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

