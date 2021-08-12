Happiness (HAPP) falls 3.28% on Moderate Volume August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAPP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Happiness Biotech Group Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: HAPP) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 3.28% decrease. Happiness opened at $1.22 before trading between $1.22 and $1.14 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Happiness’s market cap fall to $37,704,570 on 349,584 shares -below their 30-day average of 423,491.

About Happiness Biotech Group Ltd

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company's goal is to provide high-quality products to its consumers. Over the past 17 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 PRC National Medical Products Administration registered 'Blue-Cap' SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. Recently the Company started e-commerce business under the brands 'Happy Buy' and 'Happy Auto'.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

