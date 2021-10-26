Hancock Whitney (HWC) falls 0.04% to Close at $51.59 on October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HWC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hancock Whitney Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: HWC) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.04% decrease. Hancock Whitney opened at $52.06 before trading between $52.45 and $51.29 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Hancock Whitney’s market cap fall to $4,480,626,168 on 274,700 shares -below their 30-day average of 382,875.

About Hancock Whitney Corp.

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks.

The Daily Fix

Stellantis and Samsung SDI Form Joint Venture for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Automaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has formed a joint venture with South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI to produce electric vehicle batteries for its North American auto assembly plants.

On Friday, Stellantis, which counts Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler among its brands, said it is reviewing locations for a future lithium-ion battery plant and aims to begin operating by the first half of 2025. The new facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours with the ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future, the companies said.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

Restaurant Brands International Misses Revenue Estimates; Cites Staffing Shortage, COVID-19

Burger King and Tim Hortons are struggling with a staffing crunch and the Delta variant keeping coffee-loving office workers at home, causing parent Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR), to miss estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday.

U.S.-listed shares shed 4.4% as same-store sales at its Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes chains came in below expectations in the third quarter.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

