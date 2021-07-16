Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) gains 1.84% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HWC - Market Data & News Trade

Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ: HWC) shares gained 1.84%, or $0.79 per share, to close Thursday at $43.82. After opening the day at $42.51, shares of Hancock Whitney. fluctuated between $44.06 and $42.29. 432,852 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 412,640. Thursday's activity brought Hancock Whitney.’s market cap to $3,803,597,779.

Hancock Whitney. is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi..

About Hancock Whitney Corp.

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

