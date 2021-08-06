Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) falls 0.17% in Light Trading on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HJLI - Market Data & News Trade

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI), a Irvine, California, company, fell to close at $6.00 Thursday after losing $0.01 (0.17%) on volume of 411,616 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.08 to a low of $5.70 while Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’s market cap now stands at $51,081,972.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue-based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValveÒ, a porcine-based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency, and the CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue-based off-the-shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

