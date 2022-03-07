Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Loses 4.63% on March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLNE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: HLNE) moved 4.63% Monday.

As of 12:04:04 est, Hamilton Lane is currently sitting at $74.66 and dropped $3.61 per share.

Hamilton Lane has moved 8.60% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 24.81% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Hamilton Lane Inc - Class A

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

