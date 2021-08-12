Hamilton Lane (HLNE) falls 1.32% to Close at $91.08 on August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLNE - Market Data & News Trade

Hamilton Lane Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares fell 1.32%, or $1.22 per share, to close Wednesday at $91.08. After opening the day at $92.98, shares of Hamilton Lane fluctuated between $93.90 and $90.61. 135,088 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 173,921. Wednesday's activity brought Hamilton Lane’s market cap to $3,305,275,166.

Hamilton Lane is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania..

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

