Hamilton Lane (HLNE) falls 0.16% on Strong Volume September 22

Today, Hamilton Lane Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: HLNE) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 0.16% decrease. Hamilton Lane opened at $87.88 before trading between $88.92 and $86.60 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Hamilton Lane’s market cap fall to $3,156,124,080 on 258,748 shares -above their 30-day average of 206,336.

About Hamilton Lane Inc - Class A

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

