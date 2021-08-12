Halozyme (HALO) falls 1.19% on Moderate Volume August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HALO - Market Data & News Trade

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares fell 1.19%, or $0.49 per share, to close Wednesday at $40.75. After opening the day at $41.34, shares of Halozyme fluctuated between $41.41 and $40.05. 739,678 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 787,368. Wednesday's activity brought Halozyme’s market cap to $5,800,147,175.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx and Horizon Therapeutics. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

