Hallmark Services, (HALL) falls 2.05% to Close at $3.82 on August 24

Today, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HALL) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 2.05% decrease. Hallmark Services, opened at $3.90 before trading between $3.93 and $3.76 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Hallmark Services,’s market cap fall to $69,413,342 on 120,406 shares -below their 30-day average of 133,226.

About Hallmark Financial Services, Inc

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

