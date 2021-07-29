Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) falls 1.00% for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HNRG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hallador Energy Co Inc’s (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 1.00% decrease. Hallador Energy Co opened at $3.01 before trading between $3.08 and $2.96 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Hallador Energy Co’s market cap fall to $91,225,465 on 130,261 shares -below their 30-day average of 526,261.

About Hallador Energy Co

Hallador Energy Company processes, mines and sells coal to producers of electric power. The Company also owns interests in an oil and gas company with operations in Michigan.

