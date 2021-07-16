Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) gains 1.24% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HOFV - Market Data & News Trade

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares gained 1.24%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $3.27. After opening the day at $3.23, shares of Hall of Fame Resort & fluctuated between $3.36 and $3.18. 2,348,089 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,999,364. Thursday's activity brought Hall of Fame Resort &’s market cap to $308,312,172.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

