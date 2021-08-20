Hain Celestial (HAIN) gains 0.28% in Active Trading on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAIN - Market Data & News Trade

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares gained 0.28%, or $0.11 per share, to close Thursday at $40.10. After opening the day at $39.89, shares of Hain Celestial fluctuated between $40.49 and $39.68. 741,487 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 464,903. Thursday's activity brought Hain Celestial’s market cap to $3,998,783,028.

Hain Celestial is headquartered in Lake Success, New York, and employs more than 6307 people.

About Hain Celestial Group Inc

The Hain Celestial Group, headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, , Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

Visit Hain Celestial Group Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Hain Celestial Group Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Hain Celestial Group Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Geely Automobile Warns of Short-Term Semiconductor Hit But Reiterates Annual Sales Target House Democratic Leaders Plan To Vote on Budget Next Week Walmart Easily Beats Quarterly Estimates, Raises Annual Same-Store Sales Forecast US Health Officials To Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All