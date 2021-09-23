Hain Celestial (HAIN) falls 0.10% to Close at $39.31 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HAIN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hain Celestial Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HAIN) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. Hain Celestial opened at $39.41 before trading between $39.72 and $39.08 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Hain Celestial’s market cap fall to $3,831,909,868 on 515,177 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,031,902.

Hain Celestial employs around 6307 people with a head office in Lake Success, New York.

About Hain Celestial Group Inc

The Hain Celestial Group, headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, , Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

