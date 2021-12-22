Hailiang Education (HLG) falls 2.19% to Close at $11.27 on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Hailiang Education Group Inc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: HLG) stock fell $0.2521, accounting for a 2.19% decrease. Hailiang Education opened at $10.52 before trading between $11.54 and $10.73 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Hailiang Education’s market cap fall to $290,389,170 on 2,729 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,688.

About Hailiang Education Group Inc - ADR

Hailiang Education is one of the largest primary, middle, and high school educational service providers in China. The Company primarily focuses on providing distinguished, specialized, and internationalized education. Hailiang Education is dedicated to providing students with high-quality primary, middle, and high school, and international educational services and strives to maintain the high quality of its students' life, study, and development. Hailiang Education adapts its educational services based upon its students' individual aptitudes. Hailiang Education is devoted to improving its students' academic capabilities, cultural accomplishments, and international perspectives. Hailiang Education operates multilingual programs including Chinese, English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and French. In addition, Hailiang Education has launched various diversified high-quality courses, such as Mathematical Olympiad courses, A-level courses, Australia Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) courses, IELTS courses, TOEFL courses, as well as SAT courses. The Company also has an extensive cooperative network with more than 200 educational institutions and universities globally. Hailiang Education is committed to providing its students with greater opportunities to enroll in well-known domestic and international universities to further their education.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

