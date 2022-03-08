H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HEES - Market Data & News Trade

H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) is active in pre-market trading today, March 8, with shares gaining 2.63% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 12.70% year-to-date while moving 8.07% loses over the last 5 days

About H&E Equipment Services Inc

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 97 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment; and material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on site parts, repair services, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal, and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and services operations.

