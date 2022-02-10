H&E Equipment Services (HEES) falls 2.87% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HEES - Market Data & News Trade

Today, H&E Equipment Services Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: HEES) stock fell $1.2, accounting for a 2.87% decrease. H&E Equipment Services opened at $41.08 before trading between $42.11 and $40.13 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw H&E Equipment Services’s market cap fall to $1,466,323,092 on 160,602 shares -below their 30-day average of 242,009.

About H&E Equipment Services Inc

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 97 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment; and material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on site parts, repair services, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal, and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and services operations.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

