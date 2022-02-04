H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) falls 2.07% to Close at $69.22 on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FUL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, H.B. Fuller Company Inc’s (NYSE: FUL) stock fell $1.46, accounting for a 2.07% decrease. H.B. Fuller Company opened at $69.96 before trading between $70.30 and $68.43 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw H.B. Fuller Company’s market cap fall to $3,656,774,095 on 246,293 shares -below their 30-day average of 405,347.

About H.B. Fuller Company

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

