Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) falls 2.77% to Close at $13.00 on August 27

Today, Gyrodyne LLC Inc’s (NASDAQ: GYRO) stock fell $0.37, accounting for a 2.77% decrease. Gyrodyne LLC opened at $13.00 before trading between $13.96 and $12.30 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Gyrodyne LLC’s market cap fall to $19,274,840 on 40,108 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,776.

About Gyrodyne LLC

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 68 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements. Gyrodyne also owns medical office buildings in Port Jefferson Station, New York, as well as Cortlandt Manor, New York which is also the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements. Gyrodyne's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol GYRO.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

