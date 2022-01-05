GWG (GWGH) drops 10.31% to Close at $8.61 on January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GWGH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, GWG Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GWGH) stock dropped $0.99, accounting for a 10.31% decrease. GWG opened at $9.46 before trading between $9.47 and $8.33 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw GWG’s market cap fall to $284,966,186 on 6,235 shares -below their 30-day average of 16,154.

About GWG Holdings Inc

GWG Holdings, Inc. is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, Texas that is a leader in providing investments that are non-correlated to the traded markets, and unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. Through its subsidiaries, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.and GWG Life, LLC,GWGH owns and manages a diverse portfolio of alternative assets that, as of September 30, 2020, included $1.9 billion in life insurance policy benefits, and exposure to a diversified and growing loan portfolio secured by 122 professionally managed alternative investment funds.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

