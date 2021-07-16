Gulf Resources Inc (GURE) drops 15.42% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GURE - Market Data & News Trade

Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) shares dropped 15.42%, or $0.95 per share, to close Thursday at $5.21. After opening the day at $6.08, shares of Gulf fluctuated between $6.39 and $4.83. 136,365 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 31,592. Thursday's activity brought Gulf’s market cap to $54,545,975.

Gulf is headquartered in Weifang, Shandong..

About Gulf Resources Inc

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ('SCHC'), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ('SYCI'), and Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ('DCHC'). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. Forward-Looking Statements

