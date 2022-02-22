Gulf Island Fabrication, (GIFI) falls 3.18% to Close at $3.65 on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GIFI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: GIFI) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 3.18% decrease. Gulf Island Fabrication, opened at $3.78 before trading between $3.79 and $3.65 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Gulf Island Fabrication,’s market cap fall to $56,764,402 on 17,964 shares -below their 30-day average of 24,733.

About Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels, and a provider of project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company's customers include U.S. and international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, power and marine operators; EPC companies; and certain agencies of the U.S. government. The Company operates and manages its business through two operating divisions: Fabrication & Services and Shipyard, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and operating facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

