Guild Co (GHLD) falls 0.41% for August 20

Today, Guild Holdings Co - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: GHLD) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 0.41% decrease. Guild Co opened at $15.00 before trading between $15.00 and $14.62 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Guild Co’s market cap fall to $303,548,651 on 13,484 shares -below their 30-day average of 22,295.

About Guild Holdings Co - Class A

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender offering a wide range of residential mortgage products and local in-house processing, underwriting and funding. Its collegial and entrepreneurial culture enables it to deliver unsurpassed levels of customer service. Having been through every economic cycle, the company has grown 15-fold since 2007, and now has more than 4,000 employees and 344 branch and satellite offices in 29 states. Guild's highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, low down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. The company generated $15.94 billion in loan volume in 2017, as compared to $1.23 billion in 2007. In addition, Guild services more than 190,000 loans, which totaled $38.55 billion in 2017. It has correspondent banking relationships with credit unions and community banks in 47 states.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

