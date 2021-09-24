Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) falls 3.08% in Active Trading on September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GGM - Market Data & News Trade

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE: GGM) shares fell 3.08%, or $0.68 per share, to close Thursday at $21.38. After opening the day at $22.00, shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund fluctuated between $22.05 and $21.10. 144,334 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 76,278. Thursday's activity brought Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s market cap to $209,593,015.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $246 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. Guggenheim Investments focuses on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Its 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled the company to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

