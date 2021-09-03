Guess (GES) falls 1.02% to Close at $24.27 on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GES - Market Data & News Trade

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares fell 1.02%, or $0.25 per share, to close Thursday at $24.27. After opening the day at $24.38, shares of Guess fluctuated between $24.74 and $24.13. 567,151 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 748,105. Thursday's activity brought Guess’s market cap to $1,575,700,286.

Guess is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and employs more than 14701 people.

About Guess Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

