Guess (GES) Climbs in Light Trading for April 28

Today, Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) rose $0.75 to finish the day Thursday at $23.35.

The company opened at $23.00 and shares fluctuated between $23.75 and $22.51 with 754,390 shares trading hands.

Guess is averaging 875,747 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 3.57% YTD.

Guess expects its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Guess Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

