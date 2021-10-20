GTY (GTYH) falls 0.26% for October 19

Today, GTY Technology Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GTYH) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.26% decrease. GTY opened at $7.67 before trading between $7.70 and $7.45 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw GTY’s market cap fall to $439,979,078 on 54,016 shares -above their 30-day average of 52,198.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter builds permitting and licensing software to streamline interactions between applicants and staff; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

The Daily Fix

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part I

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

