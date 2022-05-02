GT (GTBP) Loses 3.79% on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTBP - Market Data & News Trade

Today GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) is trading 3.79% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:01:24 est, was $2.04. GT has moved $0.08 so far today.

61,128 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, GT has a YTD change of 30.82%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About GT Biopharma Inc

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology.

