GT (GTBP) falls 6.29% in Light Trading on March 1

GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) shares fell 6.29%, or $0.2 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.98. After opening the day at $3.18, shares of GT fluctuated between $3.26 and $2.95. 169,427 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 184,970. Tuesday's activity brought GT’s market cap to $91,135,415.

GT is headquartered in Westlake Village, California..

About GT Biopharma Inc

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

