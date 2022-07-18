GSI (GSIT) Rises in Active Trading for July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSIT - Market Data & News Trade

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 8.78% to $3.84 on July 18.

45,528 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 6,646 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 23.76% so far in 2022.

GSI shares have traded in a range between $2.99 and $6.21 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About GSI Technology Inc

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini® APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU's architecture features parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even nanoseconds. Gemini excels at large (billion item) database search applications, like facial recognition, drug discovery, Elasticsearch, and object detection. Gemini's scalable format, small footprint and low power consumption, make it an ideal solution for edge applications where rapid, accurate responses are critical.

