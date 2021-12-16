GSI (GSIT) falls 2.11% for December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSIT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, GSI Technology Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GSIT) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 2.11% decrease. GSI opened at $4.76 before trading between $4.81 and $4.63 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw GSI’s market cap fall to $113,002,240 on 86,582 shares -above their 30-day average of 60,084.

About GSI Technology Inc

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini® APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU's architecture features parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even nanoseconds. Gemini excels at large (billion item) database search applications, like facial recognition, drug discovery, Elasticsearch, and object detection. Gemini's scalable format, small footprint and low power consumption, make it an ideal solution for edge applications where rapid, accurate responses are critical.

Visit GSI Technology Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on GSI Technology Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: GSI Technology Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen COVID-19 Deaths Hit 800,000 in US as Nation Prepares for Another Surge