GSE Systems, (GVP) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for May 10

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 10.

Ahead of the market's open, GSE Systems, stock fell 5.03% from the previous session’s close.

GSE Systems, fell $0.04 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About GSE Systems, Inc.

GSE Systems Inc., is the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe.

