GSE Systems, (GVP) falls 3.76% for January 27

Today, GSE Systems, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: GVP) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 3.76% decrease. GSE Systems, opened at $1.34 before trading between $1.36 and $1.27 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw GSE Systems,’s market cap fall to $26,752,288 on 14,980 shares -below their 30-day average of 51,165.

GSE Systems, employs around 450 people with a head office in Sykesville, Maryland.

About GSE Systems, Inc.

GSE Systems Inc., is the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

