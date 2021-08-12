GSE Systems, (GVP) falls 0.66% to Close at $1.50 on August 11

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP), a Sykesville, Maryland, company, fell to close at $1.50 Wednesday after losing $0.01 (0.66%) on volume of 3,961 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.51 to a low of $1.47 while GSE Systems,’s market cap now stands at $30,956,171.

GSE Systems, currently has roughly 450 employees.

About GSE Systems, Inc.

GSE Systems Inc., is the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

