GrowGeneration (GRWG) drops 10.81% on Strong Volume January 13

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) dropped to close at $9.90 Thursday after losing $1.2 (10.81%) on volume of 5,301,699 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.69 to a low of $9.82 while GrowGeneration’s market cap now stands at $590,111,617.

About GrowGeneration Corp

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 52 stores, which include 8 locations in Colorado, 18 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 2 locations in Washington, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Oregon, 5 locations in Maine, 1 location in Massachusetts, 1 location in Rhode Island and 1 location in Florida. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for retail and craft growers at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Its mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major states in the U.S. and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2025, the global hydroponics system market is estimated to reach approximately $16 billion.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

