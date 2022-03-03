Financial Markets by TradingView

Grocery Outlet (GO) gains 6.54% to Close at $29.01 on March 3

Today, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: GO) stock gained $1.78, accounting for a 6.54% increase. Grocery Outlet opened at $27.44 before trading between $29.36 and $27.23 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Grocery Outlet’s market cap rise to $2,785,989,043 on 1,436,821 shares -above their 30-day average of 728,683.

About Grocery Outlet Holding Corp

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

