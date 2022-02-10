Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) gains 2.95% on Moderate Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GRIN - Market Data & News Trade

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares gained 2.95%, or $0.53 per share, to close Thursday at $18.52. After opening the day at $17.38, shares of Grindrod Shipping fluctuated between $19.09 and $17.38. 354,190 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 387,594. Thursday's activity brought Grindrod Shipping’s market cap to $355,312,719.

Grindrod Shipping is headquartered in 200 Cantonment Road, 03 01 Southpoint..

About Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels and product tankers. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand 'Island View Shipping' ('IVS') includes a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The tanker business, which operates under the brand 'Unicorn Shipping' ('Unicorn') includes a fleet of three medium range tankers and one small tanker. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

