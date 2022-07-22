Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Down 5.17% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GRIN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GRIN) traded 5.17% down on July 22 to close at $16.69.

128,303 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 255,483 shares.

Grindrod Shipping is up 2.45% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-18.

About Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels and product tankers. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand 'Island View Shipping' ('IVS') includes a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The tanker business, which operates under the brand 'Unicorn Shipping' ('Unicorn') includes a fleet of three medium range tankers and one small tanker. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam.

