Grifols SA - Level III (GRFS) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for August 3

Grifols SA - ADR - Level III (NASDAQ:GRFS) has already gained $0.44 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.29, Grifols SA - Level III has moved 5.31% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 21.94% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Grifols SA - Level III investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:14:57 est.

About Grifols SA - ADR - Level III

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries. Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care. Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership. In 2019, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 8.5 billion. The company also generated 148,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

