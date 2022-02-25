Grid Dynamics (GDYN) gains 4.92% to Close at $14.72 on February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDYN - Market Data & News Trade

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GDYN) shares gained 4.92%, or $0.69 per share, to close Friday at $14.72. After opening the day at $14.18, shares of Grid Dynamics fluctuated between $14.74 and $13.66. 2,310,016 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 952,842. Friday's activity brought Grid Dynamics’s market cap to $914,286,152.

About Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc - Class A

Grid Dynamics is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Western, Central, and Eastern Europe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

