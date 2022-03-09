Greif (GEF) Gains 5.11% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GEF - Market Data & News Trade

Greif Inc - Class A (NYSE: GEF) shares climbed 5.11%, or $2.84 per share, as on 11:56:26 est today. Opening the day at $56.87, 52,068 shares of Greif have traded hands and the stock has moved between $58.74 and $56.34.

Already this year the company is down 7.87%.

Greif anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

About Greif Inc - Class A

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers.

