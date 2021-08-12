GreenVision (GRNV) falls 2.86% in Light Trading on August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GRNV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, GreenVision Acquisition Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: GRNV) stock fell $0.25, accounting for a 2.86% decrease. GreenVision opened at $8.82 before trading between $8.82 and $8.28 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw GreenVision’s market cap fall to $28,399,969 on 27,103 shares -below their 30-day average of 31,059.

About GreenVision Acquisition Corp

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

